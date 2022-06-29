NYC Mom and Teen Son Accused of Beating 7-Year-Old Girl to Death
‘I DIDN’T KILL MY DAUGHTER, BITCH!’
New York police on Wednesday arrested the mother and half-brother of a 7-year-old girl who died after being found unconscious with bruising and a head injury last year, according to local reports. As Navasia Jones, 35, was led out of a stationhouse, she yelled to reporters: “I didn’t kill my daughter, bitch!” Jones has maintained that her daughter, Julissia Batties, had fallen on the night of Aug. 10, fatally hitting her head on a desk. Jones’ son, 18-year-old Paul Fine, admitted to investigators a day after Julissia’s death that he had punched his sister repeatedly before her death, believing her to have stolen some snacks. Both Jones and Fine have been charged with murder and manslaughter; Fine has also been charged with sexual abuse of a child. “The system failed everybody,” Julissia’s father, Julius, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he was ready for justice to be served.