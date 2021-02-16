CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Announces On-Air That She’s Leaving in April
‘VERY VULNERABLE’
Longtime CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on-air Tuesday that she will leave in mid-April after more than a decade at the network. “I am so grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover and so grateful to my show team, you know who you are,” she said at the top of her 3 p.m. broadcast on Tuesday. “To Jeff Zucker, to my very large CNN family, and to you. To you.”
Noting that she has spent the past two years working on her first book, Baldwin said the “next chapter” of her life will focus on “amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use.” At the same time, she pointed out that she doesn’t “have a job I’m jumping right into.”
“And yes, yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable,” she concluded. “But what is it Brené Brown says? ‘Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change.’ And I am so excited about what is to come.”
Notably, during last year’s presidential election season, Baldwin’s midday show was temporarily pulled off the air to give more airtime to anchor Jake Tapper and other political hosts. CNN also recently announced some lineup and role changes which will feature Tapper’s weekday show expanding to two hours this spring.
A CNN source told The Daily Beast that an announcement regarding Baldwin’s replacement is coming soon.