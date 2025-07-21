Brooke Rollins Competing With ICE Barbie Over Hunting Pics

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is giving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a run for her money when it comes to posting hunting pictures online.

The top Trump official took to X on Monday to share a series of pictures of a python hunt in the Florida Everglades on Sunday in a MAGA-styled display of predator versus prey.

The agriculture secretary donned a camo MAGA hat for her adventure into the wetlands and was photographed grinning as she held the python just below its head, with the rest of its body draped across her shoulders. Another image displayed the massive snake’s fangs.

“Last night I joined a python hunt in the Florida Everglades!” she wrote on X.

“Got hands-on with Florida’s invasive species problem,” she continued. “Learned how to wrangle those slithery giants like a pro, joined a heart-pounding hunt under the swamp’s moonlight, & saw up close how these pythons disrupt the Ecosystem. Who’s ready to join the hunt?”

Her post even started with the line “LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!” and the snake emoji, an apparent nod to the song from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album, which prominently used snake symbolism.

Rollins’ display of her hunting prowess harkened back to similar images her colleague Noem—nickamed “ICE Barbie” for her love of dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids and in front of detainees, among other bizarre publicity stunts—has shared, including posing with a dead bear in 2023 and a dead moose in 2024.

Noem was governor of South Dakota at the time of her bear hunt and headed up to Saskatchewan, Canada, to go after black bears in a hunt that cost $3,500 a person at the time, according to a local press report.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also frequently posts pictures of her hunting escapades. https://x.com/KristiNoem

Last fall, the now-homeland security secretary also headed to Yukon to participate in a moose hunt. In a video documenting the hunt, she excitedly called killing a moose one of her “dreams” while posing with the dead animal.

Neither species in Noem’s case was considered an invasive species, unlike the python in Florida.

The homeland security secretary, unlike Rollins, also has another animal-killing moment to her name that would have ended many a political career before the Trump era, when she wrote in her 2204 book about killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket.

Noem has earned the nickname "ICE Barbie" for dolling up for immigration raids and inviting the press to photograph her in front of detainees, among other bizarre publicity stunts. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Rollins’ python hunt comes as snakes from around the world have taken up residence in the Everglades over the last decade, according to the National Park Service. The Burmese python is the most problematic of the snakes slithering in and damaging the local ecosystem.