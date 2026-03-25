Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
USPS to Slap Surcharge on Package Deliveries
MOUNTING COSTS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 5:34PM EDT 
Row of USPS delivery trucks.
Row of USPS delivery trucks. UCG/Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group/ Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service will charge an additional 8% on each package to cover higher delivery fuel costs. USPS said in a press release that the surcharge will be a “temporary price adjustment” due to the increase in transportation costs, which “will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered.” The surcharge is set to take effect on April 26 with plans to wind it down by January 2027. The fuel surcharge will affect package mailing programs used by regular consumers, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, and USPS Ground Advantage, but will not apply to letters. The price to mail something in a priority flat-rate box is currently $22.95. After the increase, the cost to consumers will be $24.80. The surcharge will also hit USPS’s corporate clients that use the Parcel Select program for high-volume shippers. USPS referred The Daily Beast to their earlier statement when reached for comment.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

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2
Gubernatorial Debate Axed Amid Fury Over All-White Candidates
REPRESENTATION ROW
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 11:55AM EDT 
Former Congressmember Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former United States Health Secretary Xavier Bacerra, former State Controller Betty Yee and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sit on stage at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport.
Los Angeles, CA - September 28: (From left) Former Congressmember Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former United States Health Secretary Xavier Bacerra, former State Controller Betty Yee and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sit on stage at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A California gubernatorial debate was axed on Monday after public outcry over the all-white lineup of candidates. The University of Southern California was set to host the debate Tuesday night but said the controversy surrounding the event has “created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” the New York Times reported. The cancellation came after four candidates of color who were excluded from the stage held a press conference calling on the invited candidates to withdraw. The debate was set to feature six Democratic and Republican candidates—five of whom were leading in the polls and a sixth, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who has been polling at just 3 percent. “We are a minority-majority state, and the idea that the four candidates of color are not going to be on the stage to bring those perspectives, to really speak to those communities, is really not doing right by the voters,” Betty Yee, one of the candidates and former state comptroller, said. Political science professor Christian Grose, who developed the methodology to determine which candidates receive invites, said the formula was “objective,” and was based on polling, fundraising data, and the length of time in the race. Mahan, who received millions in backing from Silicon Valley elite, urged organizers to include the candidates of color.

Read it at New York Times

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Score 30% Off Washable Silk and Cashmere During Quince’s Flash Sale
FLASH SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.25.26 3:00AM EDT 
Quince Insider Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Quince.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to elevated essentials in luxe fabrics (think washable silk, Italian leather, and Mongolian cashmere), Quince has swiftly become a go-to for polished, high-quality pieces without the designer price tags since it launched in 2020—though its highly underrated home, gourmet food, travel, and beauty sections are just as strong. The direct-to-consumer brand rarely marks down its already-accessible prices, making its limited-time Insider Sale one of the only times to shop Quince at a discount—and the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe (and home) for spring without the usual buyer’s remorse.

Quince 24-Hour Insider Sale
Score 30% Off Select Items
Shop At Quince

For the next 24 hours only, Quince is offering a generous 30 percent off a wide selection of its bestselling pieces, from silk slip dresses (my favorite Quince category) and breezy linen blazers to minimalist sofas, designer-inspired leather handbags, and its infamous Mongolian cashmere sweaters. The sale also extends beyond apparel and home, with 30 percent off beauty devices, wellness supplements, and yes, even caviar. The flash sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT, so if you’ve been considering a purchase or are curious about the brand, now is the time to add to cart.

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3
Why I’m Hyped—and Ashamed—Over the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot
YOU'RE A WIZARD
Kevin Fallon 

Editor-at-Large, Obsessed

Published 03.25.26 4:48PM EDT 
Dominic McLaughlin
Dominic McLaughlin HBO

The gorgeous first look at HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series features the young actor playing Harry, Dominic McLaughlin, wearing a cape with his name and jersey number as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch.

It’s fitting that, in this official preview, there are snowflakes on the ground, as I’m about to sound like one (so brace yourself if you find these complaints insufferable): I’m having a really tough time getting excited for this series.

It’s a tension that isn’t unique to me, or new. For so many people, the Harry Potter books, franchise, and fan community have been a foundational experience. And now that the first image and first trailer—an amazing trailer—is out, I think there are a lot of us who feel conflicted. Given J.K. Rowling’s comments, do we still support this?

This story appears on the Obsessed by Kevin Fallon Substack. To read the rest, head to Substack.

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4
Cockpit Audio Reveals Mistake Before Deadly Plane Crash
FATEFUL SECONDS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.25.26 10:55AM EDT 
Emergency crews work around an Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. March 23, 2026.
Bing Guan/Reuters

The investigation into the fatal crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has revealed that the control tower allowed two vehicles onto the runway at once. National Transportation Safety Board officials said at a news conference Tuesday that a recovered recording shows one air-traffic controller gave permission for a fire truck to cross the runway about two minutes after their colleague had cleared an Air Canada flight to land. The crash of the emergency vehicle and the Bombardier CRJ-900 claimed the lives of both pilots, who had landed safely from Montreal on Sunday, and injured dozens more, including a flight attendant who was found outside the plane still strapped to her seat. Officials said the three-minute audio recording pulled from the 20-year-old jet reveals a controller had scrambled to try to get the fire truck to stop, but it was too late. “I would caution against pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This is a heavy workload environment.” The crash comes amid escalating concerns that Federal Aviation Administration controllers are working under extreme pressure after a flurry of incidents, including the midair collision on the Potomac River last year.

Read it at The Washington Post

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Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now

BIG SPRING DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 03.25.26 4:27PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:25PM EDT 
Grandebrow Brow Serum Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (4-Month Supply)
Down From $38
See At Amazon$23

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Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

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5
Researcher Discovers Underwater City Off Coast of Louisiana
SUNKEN SECRETS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 11:34AM EDT 
Chandeleur Islands
Oil booms are set up around some of the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana to protect them from oil in the water May 7, 2010. Oil workers, volunteers and the military have been battling to shut off a gushing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico and stop the huge spreading slick from reaching major ports, tourist beaches, wildlife refuges and fishing grounds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY) Brian Snyder/REUTERS

A purported lost city off the Louisiana coast is raising eyebrows about the existence of an underwater metropolis. In a 2022 interview with WWL-TV, retired architect George Gelé claimed he identified underwater structures dating back more than 12,000 years based on sonar images he collected over five decades. He said the site lies off the Chandeleur Islands, about 50 miles east of New Orleans. He alleges the structures are roughly 30 feet below the water’s surface and buried under an additional 100 feet of sediment. Among his more eye-catching claims: a 280-foot pyramid-like structure that he says is “geographically related to the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.” In his research, he found that the structures emit an electromagnetic signature that can interfere with nearby boats. The findings have not been published in any peer-reviewed journals to confirm the site’s existence or magnetic forces. Still, at least one local fisherman says something strange is happening. Ricky Robin, who has transported Gelé to the area, told the outlet that his boat’s instruments began malfunctioning near the location—describing compass spins and electronics cutting out as if he was traveling in the Bermuda Triangle.

Read it at New York Post

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6
Trumpy Election ‘Fraud’ Nut Convicted of Election Fraud
PLAY STUPID GAMES
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 03.25.26 1:00PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 6:05AM EDT 
Harry Wait in court
Fox6 News Milwaukee

A Trump-obsessed conservative activist has been convicted of election fraud for a scheme he said was intended to expose flaws in the system that enable voter fraud. Harry Wait, who still believes the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, was found guilty by a Wisconsin jury of multiple charges after he requested absentee ballots be sent to his home in the name of Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their permission in 2022. Wait, 71, only received one of the ballots he requested, but he said it proved there was a flaw in the state’s voting process and, therefore, was open to fraud. Election officials said the error would have been quickly caught even if Wait hadn’t disclosed that he received the ballot. Wait was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor election fraud and one felony count of identity theft. He was found not guilty of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat, because to save the republic, soldiers have to draw blood and blood be drawn,” Wait told The Washington Post in 2022.

Read it at The Washington Post

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7
Olympic Skier’s Son Dies After Being Hit by Avalanche
TOO YOUNG
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.25.26 10:30AM EDT 
Getty/John Smart/Facebook
Getty/John Smart/Facebook

The son of Canadian Olympic skier John Smart has died in an avalanche at the age of 23. Kai Smart was left in a coma after getting caught in a slide in Japan and was flown back to his native Canada on Thursday, but died on Sunday. “It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave and beautiful son and brother Kai is no longer with us,” the two-time Olympian said in a statement on Facebook. “We are beyond heartbroken and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young.” He said that despite efforts to fly him back to Vancouver, “the severe lack of oxygen he endured during the avalanche had destroyed any chance of recovery,” adding that his organs had gone to four recipients. “Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honour student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more… He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Read it at Facebook

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8
JetBlue Flight Turns Back After Bizarre Takeoff Incident: ‘Thought It Was a Joke’
COYOTE UGLY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.25.26 10:38AM EDT 
GettyImages-166067695_vqkdrt

"A JetBlue A320 is parked at Brookley Field after a ground breaking ceremony for an assembly line for the Airbus A320 at Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile, Alabama on April 8, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ Matthew Hinton (Photo credit should read Matthew HINTON/AFP via Getty Images)"

AFP/Getty

A passenger plane was forced to turn around less than 15 minutes into its journey after hitting a coyote while taking off. Passengers said they heard a thud as JetBlue flight 1129 thundered down the runway at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island on Tuesday, bound for JFK in New York City. “We heard a thud and then after the thud, we still took off,” said passenger Erin Drozda, speaking to 12News. “We were up in the air for 10 to 15 minutes, and then all of a sudden the captain came on and said, ‘This is the flight crew. If anyone heard that thud, we hit a coyote and we are now on our way back to Providence.’” She added, “We thought it was a joke at first. You don’t ever hear that.” She said fire crews met them and were made to exit the plane while an inspection was carried out, delaying the 19-year-old Airbus A320 by almost two hours. In a statement to CBS News, JetBlue said the decision had been made “out of an abundance of caution.” It added, “The flight landed safely and a full inspection was done on the aircraft with no issues reported.”

Read it at WPRI 12 NEWS

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This Detoxifying Face Mask Gently Removes Peach Fuzz
SMOOTH OPERATOR
Scouted Staff
Published 03.23.26 9:12PM EDT 
Love Indus Broadway mask
Love Indus.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Removing peach fuzz is one of those small tweaks that makes a surprisingly big difference. Dermaplaning (or removing facial hair) can help your skin look smoother, makeup sit better, and your skincare actually has a fighting chance of absorbing instead of getting caught in a layer of fuzz.

Unfortunately, dermaplaning (especially when not performed by a professional) is not exactly foolproof—one wrong angle and you’re dealing with nicks, irritation, or a compromised barrier. Enter Love Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask, which promises a similar smoothing effect, minus the blade.

Love Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask
See At Love Indus

Instead of physically scraping the skin, this formula works more like a gentle reset. It helps clear excess oil, lightly exfoliates, and gradually improves texture, leaving skin looking brighter and more even over time. You won’t get that instant “freshly shaved” feeling, but you will notice your skin looking softer, smoother, less fuzzy, and a little more polished with consistent use.

The pore-refining face mask also pulls double duty as a “botanical polish,” working in just eight minutes to refine texture and create a better base for makeup. The standout ingredient is Thanaka Wood, a rare botanical that’s said to help slow the appearance of peach fuzz regrowth while giving skin that subtle, soft-focus finish. If you like the results of dermaplaning but not the process (or the risks that come along with it), this is a much lower-maintenance way to achieve a similar effect—no blade necessary.

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9
‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter Dies at 86
ICONIC SONGS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.25.26 10:20AM EDT 
Chip Taylor
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chip Taylor, the legendary songwriter behind the 1966 rock classic “Wild Thing”, has died at 86 in hospice care, just days after celebrating his birthday, his friend and Grammy-winning producer Billy Vera said. “RIP: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor,” Vera wrote on Instagram. Born James Wesley Voight in Yonkers, New York, Taylor was the brother of actor Jon Voight and uncle to Angelina Jolie, but he built a towering musical legacy of his own. Taylor wrote “Wild Thing” in 1965 for the rock band The Troggs, with the song shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year, where it stayed for two weeks. Taylor also penned hits including “Angel of the Morning” and songs recorded by Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, Cliff Richard, and The Hollies. In addition to writing, he released solo albums and founded Train Wreck Records in 2007, with his 2009 album Yonkers NY earning acclaim for its Americana-country style. He is survived by his children and grandchildren; his wife Joan Carole Frey passed in 2025.

Read it at Page Six

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10
Foreign Visits to Trump’s Home Town Tank
CONCRETE BUNGLE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.25.26 3:57AM EDT 
Published 03.24.26 10:27PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s hometown has experienced a steep decrease in foreign tourists since the president took office last year. While the total number of tourists visiting New York City increased to 65 million people last year, the number of international tourists declined to 12.5 million, dropping over 3 percent since 2024, the city’s tourism agency announced on Tuesday. The data reflects a national trend since Trump, 79, began a second term characterized by aggressive immigration enforcement, global trade tensions, and a war in the Middle East. The city is set to receive a wave of international visitors in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, which will include related events across the boroughs while weeks of matches are played in New Jersey. “In 2025, New York City’s tourism economy proved resilient despite global challenges, underscoring the enduring appeal of the five boroughs,” Julie Coker, president of New York City Tourism and Conventions, said. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at The New York Times

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