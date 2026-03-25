Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now

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When it comes to elevated essentials in luxe fabrics (think washable silk, Italian leather, and Mongolian cashmere), Quince has swiftly become a go-to for polished, high-quality pieces without the designer price tags since it launched in 2020—though its highly underrated home, gourmet food, travel, and beauty sections are just as strong. The direct-to-consumer brand rarely marks down its already-accessible prices, making its limited-time Insider Sale one of the only times to shop Quince at a discount—and the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe (and home) for spring without the usual buyer’s remorse.

Quince 24-Hour Insider Sale Score 30% Off Select Items Shop At Quince

For the next 24 hours only, Quince is offering a generous 30 percent off a wide selection of its bestselling pieces, from silk slip dresses (my favorite Quince category) and breezy linen blazers to minimalist sofas, designer-inspired leather handbags, and its infamous Mongolian cashmere sweaters. The sale also extends beyond apparel and home, with 30 percent off beauty devices, wellness supplements, and yes, even caviar. The flash sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT, so if you’ve been considering a purchase or are curious about the brand, now is the time to add to cart.