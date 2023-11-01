Brooke Shields Says ‘Bradley F*cking Cooper’ Came to Her Aid When She Had a Seizure
TO THE RESCUE
In a new interview with Glamour, actress Brooke Shields revealed that, in September, actor Bradley Cooper came to her aid when she suffered a severe seizure at the restaurant L’Artusi in Manhattan. After Shields collapsed, going “headfirst into the wall,” she “start having a grand mal seizure,” she said. “It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.” A restaurant employee unsuccessfully tried to contact Shields’ husband, instead reaching his assistant, who contacted Cooper’s assistant to relay the news to the actor since he happened to be nearby. “The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on...and Bradley fucking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand,” she said. Once they reached the hospital, “it was like I walked in with Jesus,” Shields said. “I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”