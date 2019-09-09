Brooke Richardson Murder Trial: Cheerleader Told Cops Baby ‘Maybe’ Cried

Read it at Cincinnati Enquirer
The jury in the Brooke Skylar Richardson murder trial saw another police interrogation video on Monday that showed cops trying to obtain a confession from her—and the teen saying that her newborn may have been alive for a few minutes and cried “a little.” Richardson, who was a high school cheerleader when she got pregnant, claims she had a stillbirth, but prosecutors contend she killed a live infant and then buried it. At one point in the video played Monday, police asked Richardson if the baby girl looked like her and said, “Think how proud Annabelle would be to have you as a mom.”