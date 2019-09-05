CHEAT SHEET
‘SHE WASN’T BREATHING’
Jury Sees Police Video of Cheerleader on Trial for Baby Slay
Read it at WDTN
The jury in the trial of Brooke Skylar Richardson was shown video of her police interrogation, in which she sobs and insists her pregnancy ended in a stillbirth, not a murder. “It just came out when I pushed, and she wasn’t breathing,” Richardson, now 20, tells the cops in the 2017 video. “I put her in my arms and she didn’t have a heartbeat, she wasn’t breathing. I tried to feel her heart. Her eyes were closed.” The Ohio high-school cheerleader says she considered having an abortion but never followed through. “I didn’t try to kill my baby,” she insisted, adding that she buried the tiny corpse in the backyard because “she deserved better.”