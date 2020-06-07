Make Every Shower Relaxing With Brooklinen’s Towels

Taking a shower should be a relaxing activity, especially now. It provides a little me time that we all deserve, and yet, it can be hard to just get in there and just relax. A lot of the time, a shower can feel rushed, like something to get out of the way, instead of something to enjoy. For a long time, I truly believed that a towel was just a towel: something you have to use but that can’t really be improved upon. I’ve felt that way with a lot of things, whether it’s bed sheets or dish cloths and it turns out, I’m usually just flat out wrong. In fact, after testing out these towels for months, I can say that they will make each and every shower one you’ll want to savor, from start to finish.

Soft bed sheets seem to be synonymous with Brooklinen, but their Super Plush Bath Towels are not to be missed. When you step out of the shower, there is nothing like wrapping yourself up in this towel. It’s unbelievably soft, so soft, it feels like you could use it both as a towel and as a blanket if you wanted to. Even when you’re dry (which will be pretty immediate), you’ll want to keep it wrapped around you. While the towels are plush, there is no fuzz that rubs off on you, and despite their thickness, they dry you and themselves really quickly. But best of all, they hold up and maintain their softness for a long amount of time. I’ve been using them every single day since early February and they are still just as soft as when I first used them. The towels come in a bundle that includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and a bath mat (which you definitely need) and a variety of fun, chic colors, too.

Now, toweling off isn’t just something I have to do, it’s something I actively look forward to. In fact, with these towels, getting dry might just be my favorite part of taking a shower.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle Buy on Brooklinen $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

