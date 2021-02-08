I Wish I Could Be Head First in This Pillow 24/7

There’s nothing like the love I have for my pillows. They’ve helped me so much, and replacing them is often a tearful endeavor. Even when I do I buy a new pillow, I often find myself going back to my old one, unable to get rid of it. Well, I can say that when I tried out these pillows from Brooklinen. that did not happen. I tossed my old pillows out and haven’t looked back since because these pillows are just so much better.

To figure out which was right for me, I actually tried out both styles Brooklinen offers: the Alternative and the Down. I preferred the former by a long-shot. That’s because it feels like real down, without any of the downsides (I’ll show myself out). It’s made out of 100% Polyfill with a 100% Cotton Sateen Shell. Inside, there are shaved microfibers that mimic down so well, it was difficult to tell the difference between the two. While Brooklinen offers a Plush, Mid-Plush, and Firm option, the Plush, I’ve found, is the way to go. The Plush pillow is soft and fluffy, providing the exact right amount of support for my neck while sleeping on my side or face. The pillows are also vegan and allergy friendly, which helps because with down, I always catch myself sneezing in the middle of the night.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the cool side or the side I’ve been sleeping on all night, I wish my head could be nestled into this pillow 24/7. It’s just that comfy.

Down Alternative Plush Pillow Buy at Brooklinen $ 59

