Brooklinen Just Launched Its Coziest Fall Collection
FALL FLANNEL
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With the brutally hot summer finally turning a corner, it is time to get ready for the crisp fall weather. This means pulling out all the jackets that have been buried in our closets since March, and of course, switching your iced coffee out for a hot one. With the colder weather also comes the need for warm cozy sheets and blankets you can curl up in. Luckily, Brooklinen has you covered with the new Brushed Flannel Sheets in its fall collection. These sheets are made of a soft flannel built for that cabin-in-the-woods warmth and they come in a number of classic plaid designs to boot.
In addition to the sheets, you can also get a matching duvet cover to complete your bedroom transformation into the perfect hideaway from the cold outside. Alongside these options, the new Brooklinen fall collection also comes with a number of bathroom essentials including bath towels, bath sheets, and robes all in brand-new autumn colors. Make sure that this fall, you have everything you need to make your home into that cozy oasis from the brisk weather you’ve been dreaming about.
Flannel Core Sheet Set
Flannel Duvet Cover
Super-Plush Bath Towels
