These Sheets Feel Like You’re Wrapped up in Huge Flannel Pajamas

Scouting Report: These sheets are so soft and comfortable that you may never get out of bed.

Supposedly Brooklinen makes the most amazing sheets imaginable. Supposedly they are “the most popular sheets on the internet.” Whatever. I didn’t believe the hype.

Then I tried the sheets.

Thanks to Brooklinen’s brand new store in Manhattan’s West Village, I could peruse the entire inventory, touching and feeling everything in the shop like some crazed perv with a cotton fetish. Everything felt amazing and I wanted to take it all home but, obviously, that wasn’t possible. While the Luxe Hardcore is their top seller (and is quite lovely), it’s getting cold outside so I was immediately drawn to their new Brushed Flannel, which just launched last month.

When it came time to make my bed, it was only noon and I had slept well the previous night, but I couldn’t resist trying out the sheets. I passed out for 90 minutes, completely enveloped in glorious flannel goodness, unable to pry myself out of bed. I’ve always been a fan of flannel pajamas and have been known to wear them outside of the house now and again (don’t judge!) so I was thrilled that the sheets felt like being wrapped up in the softest flannel pajamas ever.

Brooklinen Brushed Flannel Sheets Truly the coziest sheets I've ever slept in. Buy at Brooklinen $ 297 Free Shipping

My only issue with the sheets is that they're so comfortable that I sometimes find my 12-year-old nephew asleep in my bed at night because he likes my sheets better than his. If he plays his cards right, maybe I’ll get him a set of his own for Christmas. Yes, I sure am that practical auntie that buys bedsheets for Christmas gifts instead of video games and sneakers. Other Auntie Cass Christmas originals have included fuzzy slippers and super squishy pillows, partly because I knew he’d like them but mostly so he’d stop stealing mine.

You’ll sleep extra well (yes, pun intended) knowing that if you have issues with the sheets, they come backed with a 356-day warranty. So, grab a cup of cocoa and a good book and curl up in the most comfortable flannel sheets in the world but – fair warning! – the sheets are so comfy that you may not want to get out of bed.

