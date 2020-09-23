I’ll Be Wearing This Flannel Until My S.O. Steals It From Me
FLANNEL SEASON
I love comfy clothes. Even more so, I love clothes that give the illusion of style, of put-togetherness, but that are also extraordinarily comfy. I know I’m not alone in this — I’m pretty sure my girlfriend likes them too, because she keeps stealing mine. Whether it’s a sweater, a killer pair of sweatpants, or even a pair of socks I love, I keep digging through my wardrobe, only to turn around and find her wearing them. But Faherty recently let me try a shirt so good that she can just keep all my other stuff. I’m not taking this one off, no way. She’ll have to steal it from me in my sleep, it’s just that good.
Faherty’s Legend Sweater Shirt is the perfect hybrid between sweater and flannel. It has two flap chest pockets and is made from a polyester/viscose blend, with a touch of spandex for a little stretch, but honestly it feels like it’s made out of pure cashmere — it’s that soft. The fit isn’t too loose and boxy, but it’s not too tight. In fact, it fits a little snug on the arms, which I prefer as I can roll the sleeves up if I get warm. It comes in a few different designs. I’m partial to the Cider Plaid one, but there’s also a Washed Blue and a Charcoal Black Buffalo that are pretty classic as well. It wears well buttoned all the way up, not buttoned at all, and everything in between. It’s a versatile workhorse.
This is the kind of shirt I’d wear all fall long no matter what, but honestly, I’m glad I got it this year. It makes for perfect work from home clothing. Finally, I’m no longer wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but I’m not back to full-button down life either. I’ve found my middle-ground. And for me, that consists of my Legend Sweater Shirt over pretty much everything I own.
Legend Sweater Shirt
