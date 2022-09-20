The Brooklinen Home Fragrance Collection Will Get You Through the Fall

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the heat finally breaking at the fall and winter at our doorsteps, it is time to start moving our activities to warmer places. This means longer baths, cozier nights inside and even hosting parties instead of outdoor barbecues. With that in mind, you will need to set that mood in your home. Brooklinen just launched a home fragrance line to meet this very need. While most known for bedding and towels, Brooklinen has taken the next step into improving your home with its very own line of candles, room sprays and scent diffusers.

Each of the eight different candles comes with a unique scent designed specifically to fit the mood of certain rooms or occasions. The Happy Hour scent is prescribed to be lit during cocktail hours and after 5 pm while the Rise candle is designed to help set the tone in the morning. The scent diffusers also come in multiple scents with both Bright Ideas and Good Intentions coming with their own themes. For those that want to skip the wait and the flames to get the scents moving, the two room sprays are the fastest solution. Brooklinen also offers different scent sets and combos for anyone looking to try out multiple items at once. Before you start spending more time at home, make sure to check out the Brooklinen Home Fragrance Line.

Happy Hour Candle Buy at Brooklinen $ 32

Bright Idea Room Spray Buy at Brooklinen $ 32

Good Intentions Diffuser Buy at Brooklinen $ 42

