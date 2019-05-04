COUNTING SHEEP
Brooklinen Makes Some of the Best Basic Sheets Around and They’re All 20% Off Right Now
Get some of the best sheets out right now for 20% off during Brooklinen’s birthday. That includes their best-selling 100% cotton and linen sheet sets, duvet covers, and pillowcases, Turkish cotton bath linens, comforters, pillows, and even their candles and plush robe (which make a great Mother’s Day gift). Personally, I absolutely love my set of Luxe Cotton sheets, made from 100% long-staple cotton. They stay super soft without feeling heavy and come in so many different colors and patterns. The Luxe Hardcore Set is on sale starting at $175, which is absolutely a worthy investment. It comes with a Core Sheet Set, a duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases. Or you could opt for their highly-rated down comforter, on sale for $279. If you’re more looking for a full bathroom overhaul, the $159 Move-In Bundle has four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths, and a bath mat. No code is needed to get the discount, just add everything you want to your cart and see the discount at checkout. The savings will start piling up, just like all the new sheets you’ll be getting
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.