    Our Favorite Brooklinen Sheets Are on Sale for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Brooklinen

    Brooklinen makes a lot of our favorite home goods, but their Luxe Core Sheet Set definitely stands out. They have the sides on the fitted sheet labeled so making the bed is a breeze, but they are also incredibly soft from the start. They come in twelve different designs, each of which is beautiful and will make your bed a place you never want to leave.

    Luxe Core Sheet Set

    Down From $159

    Buy on Brooklinen$127

