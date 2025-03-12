Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Bedroom
These Luxe Satin Sheets Make an Air Mattress Feel Like Heaven
LUXE TO THE TOUCH
The celeb-endorsed sheets aren’t just for A-listers.
Khortlyn Cole
Contributor
Published
Mar. 12 2025
3:03AM EDT
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Brooklinen.
Khortlyn Cole
Contributor
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Trumpland
MAGA Slaps Back at Trump After He Attacks Their House Hero
Sean Craig
U.S. News
Fight Erupts as Congressman Insults Trans Rep. Sarah McBride
Kenneal Patterson