CHEAT SHEET
GET SHEET DONE
Brooklinen Makes Some of Our Favorite Sheets — and They’re on Sale
It’s no surprise that Scouted (and Scouted readers) have taken a liking to Brooklinen’s high-quality, affordable bedding. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to pick up a set yourself, this Labor Day sale may be that sign. Right now, all orders under $200 get a 10% discount at checkout. But if you’re looking to make a major upgrade to your bedding, spend over $200 and get 15% off. The Classic Percale Core Set (which includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases) is down to $84. This is the set I have and love. Or go full bed makeover and get the luxurious Linen Hardcore Bundle for $360. It’s got everything the Core Set has, plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. The airy linen will keep you cool, no matter how hot you sleep. And don’t forget about the brand’s new loungewear. They took all they know about soft, supple bedding and put it into their breathable, lightweight options. | Shop at Brooklinen >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.