Brooklinen’s Silk Pillowcase Gives Your Beauty Rest More Bang for Its Buck
SMOOTH AS SILK
When I heard on TikTok that one of the best ways to take care of your hair and skin is via a pillowcase, I was shocked. But it was only when I noticed that Brooklinen, maker of the internet’s favorite sheets, was in on the trend, that I decided it was worth a try. Now, I can say their Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has cured my bedhead once and for all and probably saved me from getting another 3 or 4 bottles of some beauty product.
The magic of a silk pillowcase comes down to friction prevention. If you think about it, heads are heavy and that weight is being squished against a pillow for 8 hours every night. That weight combined with my own tossing and turning against a material with more traction, such as cotton, was causing the creases in my skin and hair that I was just deciding to live with, as if there was no alternative. But the best results came the morning after. My hair wasn’t stuck at odd angles and there weren’t harsh creases like I was accustomed to. Instead, I woke up with a head of hair almost ready to go out in.
This pillowcase was an effortless addition to my bedroom and hair care routine and made my 8 (or 3) hours of sleep feel a little more beneficial and restful, too.
