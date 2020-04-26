NYC Pol: Coronavirus Bodies Treated Like ‘Pieces of Flesh’

CHEAT SHEET
A New York City official is complaining that the bodies of coronavirus victims are being treated without dignity, piled up in improperly sealed bags in temporary morgues outside hospitals. “These are our mothers, our fathers, our grandparents, our children in some cases,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told the New York Daily News. “They are not just pieces of flesh.” He added, “You have arms and legs and heads falling out... It’s a mess.” Adams is calling on the city and state to impose new rules, including shelving in the refrigerated trailers—and more burials to deal with the overflow of bodies.