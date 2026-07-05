Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During July 4th Fireworks Display

A fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night during Macy’s July 4th fireworks display, which launched from the span over New York’s East River. Videos showed the flames spreading and a plume of smoke on the bridge as fireworks exploded and crackled nearby. Other fireworks appeared to be ignited by the flames, according to witnesses. The flames reportedly began as a single fire, but videos revealed they may have sparked as many as three other blazes. The flames were extinguished by two New York Fire Department water trucks close to 10 p.m. No injuries were reported. The bridge had been closed to traffic during the display. A call about a fire on the bridge came in at 9:32 p.m., according to the Police Department. Police officials said that the flames were “very likely” ignited by the fireworks. Such accidents often occur during large fireworks shows, which is why cars and people are kept away, and firefighters are on standby, officials noted.