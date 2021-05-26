Driver Arrested for Injuring Two People Near Brooklyn Bridge After George Floyd Rally
NOT AGAIN
An unnamed driver has reportedly been arrested after hitting and injuring two people near the Brooklyn Bridge as protesters walked home from a rally to mark a year since the murder of George Floyd. According to NBC New York, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday when protesters were walking back to Brooklyn. The driver of a Volkswagen sedan reportedly tried to push through the protesters, hitting one person, then attempted to flee the scene and hit a cyclist a few blocks away. A third person was reportedly hurt when an NYPD vehicle’s side mirror struck them as police were attempting to pull over the Volkswagen. All three of the injured people turned down medical assistance at the scene. The Volkswagen driver was arrested and charges are pending.