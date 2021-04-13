Brooklyn Center Cops Banned From Launching Tear Gas, Then Use It 15 Minutes Later
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP
On Monday night, as protests raged into a second day after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Kimberly Potter, Brooklyn Center’s city council reportedly passed a resolution banning dangerous crowd-control tactics including the use of rubber bullets, tear gas, and protester kettling. However, that order appears to have been broken within a matter of minutes. According to Insider, videos posted within 15 minutes after the resolution was passed showed police launching tear gas at protesters. Later videos showed more tear gas being used, and people being pepper-sprayed by officers. Around 40 people were arrested at the protests Monday night. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has confirmed that City Manager Curt Boganey was fired one hour after command authority of the Brooklyn Center Police Department was transferred to the mayor’s office. Earlier Monday, Boganey said the officer who shot Wright deserved “due process,” but Elliott said she should be dismissed immediately.