CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Minnesota Cop Kills Black Man During Traffic Stop, Unleashing Protests
TENSIONS FLARING
Read it at Star-Tribune
A Minnesota cop shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop, sparking a clash between protesters and police in a suburb not far from where ex-officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing George Floyd. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Brooklyn Center cops pulled over Daunte Wright for a violation, discovered he had a warrant, and tried to arrest him. Police say Wright, 20, got back into his car, and an officer shot him. Soon, scores of protesters gathered at the scene, where officers fired non-lethal rounds after police car windshields were broken. Later, more than 500 people faced off against officers in riot gear outside police headquarters, the Star-Tribune reported.