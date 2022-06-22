Brooklyn Center Will Pay Daunte Wright’s Family $3.2 Million
SMALL VICTORY
A Minneapolis suburb will pay a $3.2 million settlement to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was killed by police in April 2021 during a routine traffic stop. The settlement also includes policy changes, including in the training that Brooklyn Center cops receive for traffic stops. Wright died when veteran Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter mistakenly fired her gun instead of her taser after stopping Wright, 20, for having expired tags. Potter is serving two years in prison after being convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter. “Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives,” the family’s lawyer Antonio M. Romanucci said. Wright’s shocking death came as Minneapolis was still mourning the death of George Floyd a year earlier.