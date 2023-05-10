Dad’s Homemade Vapes Sparked Blaze That Killed His Wife and Daughters
‘IS THAT CRIMINAL?’
A Brooklyn fire that killed a woman and her 18-year-old daughter is believed to have accidentally been set by her husband as he assembled vape cartridges to sell, the New York Police Department said Wednesday. “Guy’s making products, catches fire somehow,” James Essig, the department’s chief of detectives, told the New York Daily News. “Now, is that criminal? That’s still to be determined. It’s not like somebody came in and threw an accelerant down and then started the fire.” The father, identified as 37-year-old Mufeed Al Haddad, escaped the house fire on Tuesday morning with burns on his hands. His wife, Amal, died at the scene, while the couple’s daughter was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Another daughter in the family, a 10-year-old girl, has since died from her injuries as well, a cousin told the Daily News. “They only told us that his hands and legs were burnt because he was trying to save his family from the fire,” the cousin said. “They were a nice family, kind people, cheerful people. What can I say?”