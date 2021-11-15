Teacher Complains His School Allows BLM, Banned His ‘Proud Zionist’ Shirt
‘POLITICALLY EXPLOSIVE’
A teacher in Brooklyn filed a discrimination complaint alleging his school discouraged him from wearing a shirt with the words “Proud Zionist” on it, the New York Post reported Sunday. Jeffrey Levy says the school’s principal told him to stop wearing the shirt, also emblazoned with the Israeli flag, after multiple students and staff complained about it. The principal, Neal Singh, allegedly told Levy the shirt was “politically explosive,” according to court documents. Levy, who teaches English as a second language, said he’d also been reprimanded over a pro-police “Back the Blue” shirt he’d previously worn.
Levy’s Sept. 30 filing with the Department of Education’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity complains that Singh “has permitted other staff to wear attire with ‘Black Lives Matter’ [and] ‘Feminist’” printed on it. “His attempt to threaten and intimidate me is antisemitic,” Levy wrote. In a statement to the Post, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said that Singh’s “request followed complaints from students and staff and is consistent with [DOE] policies around political neutrality in schools.”