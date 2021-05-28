CHEAT SHEET
Feds Probing Whether Ukraine Used Rudy to Meddle in 2020 Election: Report
Read it at The New York Times
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating potential election meddling by Ukrainian government officials, particularly if they used Rudy Giuliani as a pawn to spread disinformation, The New York Times reports. The probe reportedly started in the last months of the Trump presidency. Giuliani himself is not under investigation for election meddling, the Times reports. Among those who are under scrutiny is Andriy Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who met with Giuliani in December 2019 while the former president’s personal lawyer sought dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden, eventually leading to Trump’s first impeachment. The U.S. has already sanctioned Derkach for election meddling.