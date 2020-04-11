Brooklyn Fire Station Brought to Its Knees by Coronavirus as 11 Firefighters Test Positive

Read it at New York Post
A Brooklyn fire station is reeling from the spread of the new coronavirus as 11 of its members test positive and a dozen more deal with symptoms, the New York Post reports. Firefighters at Engine Co. 282/Ladder Co. 148 believe they caught the virus while responding to emergencies in Orthodox Jewish communities that have largely ignored social distancing guidelines, according to the Post. Two well-known firefighting sisters, Daiana and Kinga Mielnik, among the first class of women to join the FDNY, were among those infected. Law enforcement and emergency responders have struggled to deal with COVID-19 as they balance the requirements of their jobs with safety measures.