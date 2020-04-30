Brooklyn Funeral Home Stored Dozens of Rotting Corpses in a U-Haul Truck
A Brooklyn funeral home, overwhelmed with bodies, stored more than 40 decomposing corpses in an unrefrigerated tractor trailer, a U-Haul truck, and on the floor after its freezer broke, the New York Post reports. Police visited Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home Wednesday after neighbors complained of a terrible smell emanating from the vehicles and found the stacked bodies, which numbered between 40 and 60. A neighbor, John DiPietro, told the Post that he had seen the facility store bodies in a similar fashion for weeks: “You don’t respect the dead that way. That could have been my father, my brother.” Authorities did not disclose whether coronavirus deaths caused the pileup, though other funeral homes have ended up in similar situations due to pandemic patients.