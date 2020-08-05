Brooklyn Gang Member Released Without Bail Now Suspected in Three July Shootings
‘VIOLENT SPREE’
A Brooklyn gang member who had been released without bail in May on attempted murder charges allegedly took part in several more shootings since he was released, according to federal prosecutors. Darrius Sutton, who prosecutors say is a member of the Bloods, was released after the sole witness in the case recanted his testimony. Sutton is allegedly responsible for several other shootings within the last year, including three drive-by shootings on July 13 and 14. Sutton has since been brought into federal custody at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, having been ordered held by a federal magistrate judge last week. Sutton currently faces felony in possession of a weapon charges for an April 20 shooting and could see 10 years in prison.
“The defendant’s violent spree over the last year has left at least seven individuals with gunshot wounds,” federal prosecutors wrote. “The defendant is extraordinarily violent by any measure and he has shown total disregard for the lives of others.”