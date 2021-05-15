NY Landlord Charged After Tenant Died Jumping From Burning Building
LANDLORD FROM HELL
A Brooklyn landlord has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after one of his tenants fatally jumped out of a window to escape a fire, NBC New York reports. Evener Leon, who owned a building in the neighborhood of Flatbush, did not pay for any heat utilities but instead illegally gave his tenants individual heaters and hot plates, according to reports. In late 2019, a cord of one of the heaters caught on fire, causing James Yves Lalanne to have no choice but to jump out of his window to try to escape. He did not survive the fall. Prosecutors say 13 others used a fire escape at the back of the building, though several were treated for smoke inhalation. “This is an unfortunate incident,” said Leon’s lawyer. “Mr. Leon is a hard-working father and maintains his innocence, and will seek justice in the courts of law.” Leon faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.