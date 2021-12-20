Love Triangle Ends With Brooklyn Man Naked and Dead in Luxury Apartment Lobby
IT’S...COMPLICATED
A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death and left naked in the vestibule of a luxury apartment building because he showed up at his boyfriend’s place wearing a coat given to him by a new girlfriend, the New York Daily News reports. Ernest Diaz, 40, had been trying to break things off with suspect Vito Bauza, 56, after a 20-year relationship, according to the News. Bauza told cops that Diaz had “pissed me off,” an unnamed police source told the outlet. “So I took a knife and I stabbed him.” Bauza, who allegedly ambushed Diaz as he came out of the shower, had long covered Diaz’s bills and was the godfather to Diaz’s three kids by a former girlfriend. Diaz was reportedly working as a bouncer at a club, where he met his latest love interest. “He found some little happiness with this woman,” ex-boyfriend and surrogate father Hank Harjo, 80, told the News. “Because this woman ... she cooks for him, she pampers him.” Bauza, who is charged with murder in the Nov. 26 slaying, is now being held without bail at Rikers Island. As of Monday, a fundraiser by Diaz’s sister has so far raised $1,705 of its $10,000 goal.