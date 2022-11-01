Brooklyn Nets Dump Coach Steve Nash After Rocky Start to Season
SHAKE-UP
Steve Nash is out as the Brooklyn Nets’ coach after a lackluster start to the season with the team winning only two of seven games. Nash joined the team in 2020, leading the team through a rocky few seasons after star player Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, leaving him on the sidelines. Irving has found himself in hot water as of late for social media posts that promoted an antisemitic movie. Sources told ESPN that Kevin Durant had asked team owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Nash (as well as general manager Sean Marks) in the offseason, although he ended up staying even as the team retained both of them. Marks said the decision to part ways with Nash was “immensely difficult” but “a change is necessary at this time.” Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will immediately step in for Nash as the team looks to hire a new head coach. Sources tell The Athletic the Nets are eyeing suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as a full-time replacement.