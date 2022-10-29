Kyrie Irving Pushes Back After Promoting Antisemitic Movie

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said Saturday that he “meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs” when he promoted a movie with antisemitic themes. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions,” the NBA star, calling himself an “omnist,” tweeted. Irving came under fire for an earlier tweet that linked out to the Amazon page for the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The owner of the Nets said he was “disappointed” by the post and wants to sit down with Irving.