Brooklyn Nets’ Rodions Kurucs Accused of Choking Ex-Girlfriend
Brooklyn Nets player Rodions Kurucs was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend earlier this year, The New York Daily News reports. The 21-year-old basketball player—reportedly charged with third-degree assault and other charges—allegedly attacked the woman on June 27 at his apartment, with the fight reportedly stemming from a verbal argument. Kurucs allegedly screamed, “I am going to kill myself” before he put his hand around her throat and choked her, according to sources cited by the Daily News. He also is reportedly accused of pushing her, slapping her, biting her lip, and tossing her onto the bed with enough force to hurt her ribs. During Kurucs’ arraignment, prosecutors claimed the woman reported having trouble breathing and bruises on her left hand, ribs, and face.
Kurucs’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, noted that the injuries were “self-reported,” with no photo evidence of the alleged assault. He also claimed the two had flown to Las Vegas one day after the alleged attack, and she filed a criminal complaint days after they broke up. Kurucs was released without bail, and is due back in court on Oct. 21. In a statement, the Nets said they were taking the allegations with “extreme seriousness” and were “gathering more information” on the matter.