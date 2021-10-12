NBA Star Kyrie Irving Banned From Playing, Practicing Until He Gets Vaxxed
BOXED OUT
Point guard Kyrie Irving is out of the Brooklyn Nets until he gets vaccinated, according to a statement from the team. General Manager Sean Marks said that Irving will not play or practice until he can become “a full participant” under local COVID-19 guidelines. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” the statement read. “Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”
The team did not divulge the 29-year-old Irving’s vaccination status, but the statement strongly indicated he has not been jabbed. New York City’s mandate requires individuals to prove they’ve had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot before they can enter indoor gyms or stadiums. “It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice,” Marks said. The Nets will kick off their regular season next week against the Milwaukee Bucks.