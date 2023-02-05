CHEAT SHEET
    Brooklyn Nets to Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks: Reports

    END OF AN ERA

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, according to reporters from both ESPN and The Athletic. In exchange, the Nets will receive players Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, along with a first-round draft pick and multiple second-round draft picks. If Irving goes to the Mavericks, it would end a complicated legacy with the Nets that included injuries, missed games due to Irving not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and multiple instances in which he shared anti-Semitic content.

