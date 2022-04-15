CHEAT SHEET
Accused Subway Shooter Made Pit Stop at Iconic NYC Deli Just Before Arrest
The Brooklyn subway shooting suspect stopped at multiple NYC eateries—including the famous deli Katz’s—before turning himself in to the New York Police Department. A source told the New York Daily News that Frank James made a stop for lunch at the East Village deli Wednesday afternoon, hours after he stopped at the Chinatown staple Dimes to sit in silence. The food trip ended at an East Village McDonald’s Wednesday afternoon after James called NYPD’s CrimeStoppers on himself, leading to his arrest. James was charged with committing a terrorist act on public transport after the subway attack, which left more than 30 injured and some in critical condition.