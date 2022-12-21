Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Will Plead Guilty
ABOUTFACE
The accused Brooklyn subway shooter who injured 29 people on an N Train in April will plead guilty, according to a letter filed by his attorneys on Wednesday. Frank James, 63, faces up to 11 life sentences for the April 12 attack in Sunset Park in which he allegedly unleashed two smoke grenades and fired a handgun dozens of times, hitting 10 people directly. He subsequently fled the scene and was only captured after a citywide manhunt. James faces charges ranging from terrorism to acts of violence against a mass transportation system. “Mr. James has advised undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment,” his attorneys wrote in a two-sentence letter, reversing course on James’ original not guilty plea. “If the Court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023,” the letter said.