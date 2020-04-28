Brooklyn Teacher Who Was Turned Away From ER Twice Dies of COVID-19
A 30-year-old Brooklyn social studies teacher has died after a “long fight” against the coronavirus, her sister confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you all that my sister, Rana Zoe, has passed away today at 12:25 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications,” Mia Mungin, a registered nurse, wrote on Twitter. “She fought a long fight but her body was too weak.” Mungin said her sister, who had asthma and hypertension, was not able to receive proper medical care after she was turned away two times at the emergency room. When Zoe was eventually hospitalized at the Brookdale Hospital on March 20, she was placed on a ventilator, which she depended on for more than a month.
Mungin worked tirelessly to help her sister receive life-saving treatment. Her efforts led to Zoe’s admission to Mount Sinai’s flagship Manhattan hospital on March 27. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even lobbied for Zoe and wrote a letter to the Food and Drug Administration to help her case. The beloved sixth-grade teacher, who graduated from Wellesley College and earned her master’s degree at the University of Massachusetts, was an inspiring figure to her students at Ascend Academy in Brooklyn.