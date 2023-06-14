Brooklyn Venue Backs Out of Hosting Candace Owens’ Blexit Event
CANCELED
With only three days’ notice, the Brooklyn-based Music Hall of Williamsburg abruptly canceled its rental contract to host Candace Owens’ group Blexit for its “Live Liberation Tour NYC” this Saturday. The venue claimed Blexit—a foundation, now merged with Turning Point USA, meant to lure Black voters away from the Democratic Party—falsely “presented themselves as ‘a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities.’” “It has become abundantly clear to us that in actuality this organization provides a platform for hate speech and homophobia, which The Bowery Presents will not tolerate,” the music hall wrote in an Instagram statement. Blexit did not respond to request for comment from Rolling Stone, and it had not yet announced a new venue. The event page describes the show as “an art pop exploration into Black America’s journey through history told in three parts—Liberation, Wilderness, and Promised Land” featuring Owens, among other speakers.