‘Hitler Should Have Killed You All’: NYC Woman Arrested for Antisemitic Tirade at Kids
GROTESQUE
A woman accused of telling three Jewish children in Brooklyn that “Hitler should have killed you all,” before spitting on an 8-year-old boy, has been arrested, the NYPD Hate Crimes unit announced Friday. Christina Darling, 21, is charged with aggravated harassment, menacing, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Darling allegedly confronted the boy on a sidewalk near her home at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. After saying the Nazi leader should have done away with the Jews, Darling allegedly told the kids, “I’ll kill you and know where you live.” The New York Post cited a petition on Change.org that identified Darling as a student at Brooklyn’s St. Francis College. “I urge [the school’s] President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people,” the petition says. “If appropriate disciplinary action isn’t taken, an egregious precedent will be set.”