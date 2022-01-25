Alabama Police Chief Resigns Amid Ticket-Trap Uproar

CHEAT SHEET
An Alabama police chief accused of turning his force into a money-making machine and his town into a giant ticket trap resigned on Tuesday. An investigation by AL.com into Brookside Chief Mike Jones sparked calls for state and federal investigations. The news site revealed that even though there is just six miles of road in town and only 1,253 residents, it collected over $600,000 in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Jones grew his force to include 10 vehicles that patrolled the stretch of I-22 and nabbed motorists for minor or allegedly fabricated offenses, AL.com discovered.