Alabama Cop Accused of Drunkenly Grabbing a Woman’s Butt Quits Amid Probe
The second-ranking police officer in a small Alabama town—who’s force recently came under fire after an investigation revealed its aggressive traffic enforcement practices—has left his job, according to AL.com. Days after state agents launched an inquiry and audit into the Brookside Police Department, James “Bo” Savelle III submitted his resignation. His notice came just hours after the outlet sent city officials a number of questions about Savelle’s checkered past, which includes multiple arrests over alleged public intoxication, DUI, public lewdness, and drug possession. In 2019, a then-32-year-old Savelle was taken into custody after becoming “intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself and to others” at a Dave & Buster’s, police said at the time. At the restaurant, he snuck up behind an unnamed woman “and grabbed her buttocks,” according to an offense report. Savelle pulled out his police badge before authorities responded to the scene, the report said. “The police won’t do anything,” Savelle then said. “Because I am a police officer.”