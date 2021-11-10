Brothel Offers Vaccines With Benefits in Free Sex for the Vaxxed Campaign

In an effort to pump up business once Austria introduces a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine pass in the coming weeks, one enterprising palace of pleasure is putting its money where, well, it will surely pay off.

The FunPalast: Sex Star Sauna Club is offering a 30-minute voucher with the “lady of your choice” with every vaccine administered on site, which the club is offering every Monday from 4 to 10 p.m. until the end of November, when the vaccine rules take effect.

Club director Christoph Leilacher told Reuters TV “it’s actually such a great action to make such a statement, especially in our industry. And now we have a great vaccination site and we are very popular.”

The innovative take on getting a jab comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Austria, where just 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. In four weeks, a double vaccination will be required to enter restaurants, theaters, hair salons, and brothels.

The Fun Palast said it saw a 50 percent decrease in clientele since the pandemic started, and is now hoping the new initiative will keep things up and running.