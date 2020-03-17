Brother of 2017 Manchester Arena Bomber Found Guilty of 22 Murders
Hashem Abedi, the brother of the 2017 Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring nearly 1,000 others in the attack. Prosecutors said Hashem was “jointly responsible” for the bombing and that he and his brother—who died in the bombing—“stood shoulder to shoulder” in plotting the attack. “He is a man who is equally responsible as his brother for this horrendous attack, this monstrous attack. The way he has conducted himself since he landed demonstrates even more the jihadi mindset that would be supportive of the sick ideology” of the Islamic State terror group, said Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough. Hashem has consistently denied his alleged role in the attack, claiming he had “no inkling” of his brother’s intentions. The evidence laid bare in the trial revealed that the two brothers conspired together and bought ingredients for the bomb that was used in the terrorist attack following an Ariana Grande concert.