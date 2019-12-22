Brother of 49ers Quarterback Fatally Stabbed Outside Nashville Bar
The brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was among two men killed in a fatal stabbing in front of a Nashville bar early Saturday, authorities said. Nashville Police identified the victims of the stabbing outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill as 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni. A third victim survived and is being treated in a local hospital for eye and arm injuries, police said. In addition to being the brother of C.J. Beathard, Clayton Beathard was also the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, according to The Tennessean. Police are still searching for suspects in the stabbings, which reportedly stemmed from an argument over a woman inside the bar before spilling out into the street. The 49ers said they are “shocked and deeply saddened” by the loss. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the team said in a statement.