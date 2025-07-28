Brother of Oasis’ Noel and Liam Gallagher Charged With Rape

Cheat Sheet
Legendary Football Coach Announces Cancer Update
IN HIS PRIME
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 2:13PM EDT 
Deion Sanders
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Prime Video

Deion Sanders, head football coach at the University of Colorado-Boulder and a former NFL football and MLB baseball player, announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with a bladder tumor and had undergone a bladder removal and reconstruction. “Given his commitments to his family and the team, he elected to undergo a bladder removal. We performed a full robot-assisted laparoscopic bladder removal and creation of a new bladder, and I’m pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” his doctor, Janet Kukreja, announced at a press conference on Monday. Sanders, affectionately called “Coach Prime,” has been open about the difficulties of his recovery, sharing that he lost 25 pounds and “can’t pee like I used to pee.” But he said he is grateful to start his third season as a coach. “It’s been a tremendous journey,” Sanders said. Sanders has a following among both football and baseball fans as the only athlete to have played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

2
Coldplay Catches World-Famous Soccer Star on Kiss Cam
DANGEROUS GAME
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 1:59PM EDT 
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock
Buda Mendes/Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Inter Miami CF player Lionel Messi loomed large over the stadium at Coldplay’s final U.S. show on Sunday night after the band’s “kiss cam” picked out the world-famous soccer star from the crowds. “Well Leo, my beautiful brother,” frontman Chris Martin sang. “Thanks for coming today to see our band play, the number one sports person of all time!” Messi was joined at the event by his wife, which is more than can be said for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. In case you’d missed it—and if so, where have you been?—Byron made headlines earlier this month after being spotted canoodling with the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, at a concert in Massachusetts. The tech executives are married—just not to each other. Byron has since resigned in disgrace from his post as head of the group, with the company issuing a statement stating that “our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” and that recently, “that standard was not met.” In an ironic twist, the company has since hired Martin’s former partner, Gwyneth Paltrow, as a crisis PR spokesperson to help manage some of the fallout.

Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 07.22.25 6:09PM EDT 
3
Russian Tourists Get a Nightmare New Vacation Destination as Flight Choices Dwindle
LUCKY YOU 😬
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.28.25 1:03PM EDT 
A 777-200ER plane owned by Russia's Nordwind Airlines descends before landing and completing a direct flight from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia January 31, 2019
Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

Russian tourists can look forward to easier North Korean vacations following the introduction of direct flights between the two countries. Visits to Europe have become increasingly challenging for Russians following their country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but now the world has just gotten a little bigger for passport holders, after the first Nordwind Airlines flight lifted off from Moscow to Pyongyang this week. Prior to the war—and subsequent travel sanctions—Nordwind operated flights to vacation destinations around the continent, but most European countries have made Russian access harder, while Latvia, Norway, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic have introduced near-blanket travel bans, as per CNN. A Nordwind employee, who gave his name to AFP via The Guardian only as Oleg, said: “This is a historical event, strengthening the ties between our nations.” The eight-hour flight is scheduled to depart once a month at the time of writing. Vladimir Poteshkin, Russia’s deputy transport minister, said on Telegram: “For the first time in more than 70 years of diplomatic relations, we are launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries.”

4

Brother of Oasis’ Noel and Liam Gallagher Charged With Rape

THE OTHER BROTHER
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.28.25 2:02PM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 2:01PM EDT 
Paul Gallagher older brother of rock stars Liam & Noel Gallagher arrives at the NME Carling Awards at Po Na Na in west London.
Yui Mok - PA Images/Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher’s oldest brother, Paul Gallagher, has been charged with sexual assault, according to The Telegraph. Gallagher stands accused of rape, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behavior, two counts of making threats to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to the Metropolitan Police in London. The charges against the 59-year-old follow a yearlong investigation. The alleged incidents are reported to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, and Gallagher’s court date is set for Aug. 27. The news comes after the British rock band announced its new worldwide tour in 2024 after a 15-year hiatus following its disbanding in 2009. Gallagher previously worked as a DJ and photographer but never reached his siblings’ level of fame. Gallagher has also had a bitter relationship with his Oasis brothers, detailed in his book, Brothers from Childhood to Oasis: The Real Story.

Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
5
United Airlines Revives ‘Most Hated Rule’ of Charging Solo Passengers More
ONE SINGLE BLOW
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 10:00AM EDT 
An United Airlines plane is seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines has resumed their ‘most hated’ policy of charging solo passengers more. Known as the ‘Single Tax’ Rule, an Investigation by Thrifty Traveler found that United Airlines charged single passengers more than those traveling in groups by a price premium of at least 8 percent. The investigation searched for flights for one passenger, and compared the prices after changing the filters for two passengers or more. They saw ticket price per person drop significantly for groups than for individuals, keeping all other factors constant. Other prominent airlines are also under fire for having implemented a similar policy in the past, such as Delta and American Airlines. But after the initial investigation caused backlash from critics, Delta and United Airlines promised to repeal the hated rule—until United quietly brought it back. Critics have argued that the price premium unfairly targets individuals who fly alone, especially for business purposes. This policy change adds to the controversies United Airlines has found itself in during recent months, including selling customer data and reducing the number of flights available, all while blaming the cuts on customers for not traveling enough.

6
Eddie Murphy Set to Star as Iconic Comedy Character
TICKLED PINK
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 1:43PM EDT 

Eddie Murphy revealed that he will be starring in the new Pink Panther movie as Inspector Clouseau. The SNL alum, 64, announced his upcoming role as the wacky French inspector on the Today show Monday, taking interviewer Al Roker by surprise. “I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther,” Murphy stated, eliciting a shocked “wait, what?” from Roker. “Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau,” Murphy confirmed. Roker asked the veteran actor if he was going to be French in the movie, to which he vaguely replied “maybe,” before adding, “Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.” The Beverley Hills Cop actor had reportedly been in talks to star in the Pink Panther movie back in 2023. Now, he has confirmed that he will be taking on the iconic character of Clouseau, which originated in 1963 with Peter Sellers. Sellers reprised the role in multiple sequels until his death in 1980, and Steve Martin later played Clouseau in the 2006 Pink Panther reboot and its 2009 sequel. Murphy is also set to star in an upcoming biopic as funk music icon George Clinton and return as Donkey in the upcoming Shrek movie.

7
Delta Co-Pilot Detained by ICE Moments After Landing Plane
WELCOME TO CALIFORNIA!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.28.25 7:46AM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 5:52AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: A Delta Airlines Airbus A320 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Dallas on March 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting the co-pilot in front of stunned passengers, officials confirmed. The dramatic incident happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis at around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog and a second approach. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations personnel and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him and ushered him off the plane,” she said. A second group returned to retrieve the man’s belongings. His name and the reason for the arrest have not been made public. Homeland Security said it assisted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant in an ongoing local investigation. Delta referred the Daily Beast to “law enforcement,” while the DHS said the U.S. Attorney’s Office was dealing with the matter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

8
Airline Passenger Bursts Into Tears After Being Denied Boarding Over Her Luggage
GROUNDED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 11:38AM EDT 
Airline Passenger Bursts Into Tears After Being Denied Boarding Over Her Luggage
Facebook

A budget airline passenger fell to her knees and broke down in tears after being banned from boarding her flight because her hand luggage was allegedly “too big.” The chaotic scene at Bulgaria’s Sofia airport saw the woman singled out by security while waiting to board a shuttle bus to her Ryanair flight after being told her bag was “too big”. Yet despite her successfully cramming the bag into a luggage-measuring holder, airport staff still refused to let her board, causing her to burst into tears and desperately plead with staff, as dozens of passengers watched her breakdown from behind a glass security door. Still determined to board, she started banging on the door while sobbing hysterically, before sinking to her knees with tears streaming down her face. An eyewitness who recorded the incident said it “escalated quickly,” but claimed airport staff threatened the entire flight would be cancelled if they didn’t leave her behind and get on the bus which forced them into compliance. The video prompted a response from Bulgaria’s deputy prime minister, who ordered an inspection of the airport’s security cameras following what he called the employees’ “outrageous” behavior.

Scouted Staff
Updated 07.02.25 2:27PM EDT 
Published 07.01.25 7:22PM EDT 
9
‘Happy Gilmore 2′ Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Adam Sandler’s Late Co-Star
CAMERON CAMEO
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 11:44AM EDT 
Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler.
Image Group La/Disney General Entertainment Co.

Six years after his death, Cameron Boyce was reunited with his on-screen dad for a fleeting moment in Adam Sandler’s new movie. Boyce, who died in 2019, played Sandler’s son Keithie in the movie Grown Ups. Boyce was a Disney child star known for his roles in the shows Jessie and Descendants. He died at 20 of a sudden epileptic seizure. Boyce appears at the beginning of the new movie, when Sandler approaches a golfing check-in counter, where two desk clerks watch Boyce act in an episode of Jessie. Fans took to social media to express their surprise. “Adam Sandler subtly including Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 is hurting and healing my heart at the same time,” one X user wrote. Sandler took to Twitter to express his grief after news of Boyce’s death broke. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” he wrote. This is not the first time a Sandler movie has paid tribute to Boyce; the 2020 film Hubie Halloween, which was meant to feature the late Disney star, included a dedication to Boyce in the credits.

10
NBA Star Arrested on ‘Crazy’ Fraud Charges and Detained
"CAN'T STOP NOTHIN'"
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.28.25 8:46AM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 8:45AM EDT 
Morris Sr. for the 76ers and in his mugshot
Reuters/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports/ Broward County Sheriff's Office

NBA star Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested and detained in Florida on a felony charge. The former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers man was picked up for Fraud - Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds. Broward County booking records indicate he was arrested at an airport and is being held without bond. The MailOnline reported that the incident happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. Morris Sr.’s twin brother, Markieff Morris, has since spoken out about the circumstances of the booking in a post on X. “The wording is crazy,” he said. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s--t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s--t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s--t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!” Further details about the arrest were not available at the time of writing, although the Daily Beast has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

