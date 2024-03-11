Brother of Star LSU Player Faces Charges for Jumping Into On-Court Scrap

The brother of standout LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson was slapped with a trio of charges for jumping onto the court and involving himself in a scrap between players in Sunday’s SEC title game, police say.

Trayron Milton, 24, has been charged with assault, battery, and disorderly conduct in the ordeal, which was witnessed live by a national TV audience.

That broadcast, on ESPN, showed Milton hop over the scorer’s table at mid-court to get between his sister and University of South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso as tensions flared late in the game.

To get on the court, police allege that Milton pushed down on the head of an SEC employee and launched himself by stepping on her shoulders. Once in the middle of the scrap, cameras captured him briefly make contact with Cardoso before he was grabbed and whisked away by an officer.

Two others tried to enter the court from from the stands but were stopped by authorities before they made it there, police said.

The ordeal took place in Columbia, South Carolina, where the No. 1 Gamecocks were leading LSU 77-63 with just over two minutes to play. Cardoso was ejected for starting the fight, as was every player who left the bench area during the altercation.

South Carolina, who remains undefeated on the season, went on to win the game and the conference. It is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament.

LSU officials said Sunday that Milton was only escorted off the court and not arrested, but police records show otherwise. He remained in custody on Monday afternoon, The Advocate reported.