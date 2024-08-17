Brother of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix in Drug Trafficking Bust
BIG TIME BUSTED
The brother of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been busted and charged with felony drug trafficking. According to a TMZ report, Jeremy Madix and Jonah Ahad were catching a flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 16 from Orlando International Airport in Florida but the pair didn’t get past the airport security checkpoint. According to court docs, Customs and Border Protection agents searched three suitcases with Madix and Ahad and found around 100 pounds of marijuana. Two of the bags allegedly belonged to Madix. However, Ahad was not arrested and charged until May, and Madix was taken into custody until last Tuesday. Both men refused to talk without their attorneys present, according to court documents. Opposite his sister, Madix has also made several appearances on Vanderpump Rules and recently alleged that he has not spoken to his sister in months because of his relationship with his fiancée.